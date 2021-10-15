Cara Delevingne: Age 18

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star divulged the age at which she lost her virginity to RuPaul on the TV personality’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast in March 2019. “I only started having sex when I was 18,” she said. “I was quite late.”

Two years later, she repeated a similar story during an October 2021 episode of EllenTube’s “Lady Parts” series. “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was, like, 18,” the model recalled. “I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long.”

She added that it took her a while to figure out what she enjoyed after so many years of seeing certain kinds of sex depicted in movies and TV. “After being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make,’ I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it, and it’s so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Whoa!’”