Gilles Marini: Age 13

The Sex and the City: The Movie actor told The New York Post’s Page Six in November 2020 that he lost his virginity to an orphan named Sonia who was four years older than him. “It was very romantic and scary,” he recalled, noting that Sonia had a boyfriend, but still invited him to her room. “Guess what I heard right in the middle of it? [Her boyfriend yelling] ‘Open up!’ That was my first experience.”