Mischa Barton

In a June 2021 essay for Harper’s Bazaar U.K., the O.C. alum recalled how she lost her virginity after years of feeling “looming” pressure to gain more experience as a young actress who often played sexualized characters. She particularly felt this way after landing the role of Marissa Cooper, who Barton described as a “fast and loose” teen. The Hills alum was 18 when she started filming the show.

“Did I ever feel pressured to have sex with someone?” she wrote. “Well, after being pursued by older men in their 30s, I eventually did the deed. I feel a little guilty because I let it happen. I felt so much pressure to have sex, not just from him, but society in general.”