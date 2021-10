Monjack Shared a Bed With His Mother-in-Law

For the final three years of her life, Murphy shared her home with Monjack as well as her mother, Sharon Murphy. A reporter who went to the house after Brittany’s death claims in the movie that Monjack told her he sometimes slept in the same bed as his mother-in-law. “Sharon crawls in with me sometimes and we just cry,” he said, according to the journalist.