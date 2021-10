Monjack’s Isolation Tactics

By the time of Brittany’s death, Monjack was working as his wife’s agent, manager and makeup artist. Trista Jordan, who worked as the makeup artist on Brittany’s final film, said that she was told the star’s husband would be doing her makeup when she arrived on the set of Something Wicked. Jordan adds that Brittany was so thin while filming that she looked “like Bambi.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper