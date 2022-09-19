Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Comes to an Emotional End

Currency Turnover

There are many things that will have to change in England, the Commonwealth and the Realms with the new leader, one of which is the face on currency. The queen has been featured on coins, paper notes and more for decades, but in time Charles’ face will become the norm. The Bank of England, for its part, guestimates that the new money won’t get into circulation until about 2024 or 2025.

“Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender,” the Bank of England announced in a statement on September 8, via New York Magazine, adding that further instruction on the new turnover process will be delivered “once the period of mourning has been observed.”

When it comes to Canadian currency, prime minister Justin Trudeau said that same day that the late queen was “one of my favorite people” and that the Bank of Canada would not automatically change over the money.

“The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come. There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes,” a bank spokesman told Bloomberg at the time. It will be up to Trudeau’s government to tell the bank to start printing new bills with Charles’ face.