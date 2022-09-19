Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Comes to an Emotional End

King Charles’ Coronation

While Charles automatically took over as sovereign once his mother died on September 8, he has yet to formally have his coronation. As of the time of this article, the date had not been set for the event, which is not uncommon. Elizabeth, for her part, had her coronation more than 15 months after her ascension to the throne.

Charles’ coronation won’t like take place until 2023, but it has already been given a code name: Operation Golden Orb, according to Vox. When the event does occur, it will keep with tradition and happen in Westminster Abbey. The church has been home to all British coronations since 1066.