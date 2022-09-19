The Queen’s Coffin Was Moved to Windsor

Following the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, Her Majesty’s coffin was transported to the Wellington Arch as a military procession followed. It was then carried to a vehicle that will drive it to Windsor, England. Once on site, there was a procession through the city to Windsor Castle and the coffin ended up at St George’s Chapel.

After the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, CNN reported that the family headed to a private reception.