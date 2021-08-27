Exclusive What Kanye West Said to Kim Kardashian While Leaving the ‘Donda’ Event: ‘His Face Lit Up’ By Eliza Thompson August 27, 2021 Kim Kardashian. Jason M. Peterson/@jasonmpeterson 5 1 / 5 White Wedding The reality star wore a Balenciaga gown for the occasion. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News