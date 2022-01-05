Still Close! Laguna Beach's Kristin and Stephen's Quotes About Their Dynamic

Cabo Drama

The Hometown Christmas actor reflected on his Laguna Beach season 1 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during a virtual cast reunion in October 2020. During the reality TV episode, Colletti famously yelled at Cavallari while she was dancing on the bar, saying, “You look real good, slut!”

Colletti recalled calling his grandma to discuss the episode and his actions but was surprised at what she said about his on-again, off-again girlfriend. “We were talking about it, and I’m like, yeah, ‘No, I’m so sorry,’ and I remember she just said to me, ‘I think she kind of deserved it,’” he said during the reunion. “I was like, ‘Woah, Grandma.’ I’m like, ‘No one deserves that. No one deserves that.’”

Cavallari was also taken aback by his grandma’s reaction, adding, “Oh, my God!”