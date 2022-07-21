Dancing on Tables

During the first episode of their “Back to the Beach” podcast, which debuted in July 2022, Cavallari and Colletti hinted that they kissed during their aforementioned August 2020 reunion.

“We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with [Jay] for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other. So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun. Do we tell the whole story?” she said, to which the actor responded that the pair “danced on tables.”

When Cavallari asked, “We may or may not have kissed,” Colletti downplayed things. “Did we?” he replied.

While the Hills alum concluded that she “can’t remember” exactly what happened she loved getting feedback from fans. “I posted a photo of the two of us. And that was my most liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram. I mean, you’d beat all of my children,” she said. “You’d beat, like, any milestone in my life. So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of Laguna Beach. And I think it’s really sweet.”