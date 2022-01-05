Still Close! Laguna Beach's Kristin and Stephen's Quotes About Their Dynamic

High School Sweethearts

“I had a great boyfriend, Stephen, with whom I had a typical teenage romance. He was my entire world, and we loved hard and fought hard,” Cavallari wrote in 2016’s Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work. “Normal high school relationships are dramatic enough, but ours now had the added pressure of being seen by MTV viewers across the country as well as being manipulated by the show’s producers, a set of adults who were suddenly very involved in the intricacies of our lives.”

The pair, whose romance played out on MTV’s Laguna Beach, faced more conflict at the hands of the producers, according to Cavallari. “One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with another girl from the show, Lauren, while he and I were dating,” she recalled in her book. “It certainly provided some juicy conflicts, but it also affected me deep. I felt threatened. On one side, it seemed like the producers were trying to break us up… on the other side, I worried that my relationship with Stephen was becoming less stable…”