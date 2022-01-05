Still Close! Laguna Beach's Kristin and Stephen's Quotes About Their Dynamic

‘Very Cavallari’ Comeback?

Colletti teased the possibility of him appearing on his ex-girlfriend’s reality show Very Cavallari in July 2018. “I’ve heard about it. I was actually just texting with her the other day about something. And she was giving me a hard time. She was like, ‘You’ve got to come on the show,’” the actor exclusively told Us at the time. “A sports show that I listen to was talking about [Kristin’s then-husband] Jay Cutler, the way he is on the show. And I told her, I was like, ‘All right. Maybe, maybe in season 2.’ … If there’s a twelver and a deer stand and Jay and I are sitting there hunting, maybe I’ll come on the show.”