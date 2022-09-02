Brittany Defends Her Stance

The boutique owner appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on September 1, 2022, in which she noted that she was “extremely surprised” by the backlash to her opinion.

“I think I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough,” she told Tucker Carlson, calling it “baffling” to allow a minor child to “choose their gender so young” in comparison to age requirements for joining the military, purchasing cigarettes and driving a car.

“[There are] huge consequences [to gender-affirming surgery],” Brittany alleged. “And I think when you’re older, if you choose to make those decisions, by all means. But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions. And they’re life-changing, like you said. They may not be able to have children one day. There’s so many consequences to doing that at such a young age. … And us as parents, us as a society, regardless of political status, should be able to sit back, speak our minds about it, and fight for these children.”