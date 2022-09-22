Calling Out ‘Cowardly’ Trolls

Morris opened up about the pros and cons of using social media during a September 2022 interview on the “I’m Listening” podcast. “I feel terrible, honestly, for kids that are growing up with social media,” she said. “People can cowardly hide behind their phone screens. I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I’m where I’m at and I still deal with that. … [But] I can sleep at night knowing that I’m always trying to be a better person. I stand up for injustices when I see them, and then sometimes I know that it’s totally OK to not insert yourself into the fight. Sometimes you can silently support something as well. And that’s something you have to do for your own mental health.”