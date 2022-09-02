Jason’s PR Team Resigns

After nearly two decades representing the “Big Green Tractor” artist, GreenRoom publicity firm parted ways with Jason.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Tyne Parrish, the co-owner of GreenRoom, said in a September 2022 statement to Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”