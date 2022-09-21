Keeping Her Distance

Morris told the Los Angeles Times in September 2022 that she was planning to skip the Country Music Awards amid the pair’s ongoing feud — despite being nominated for album of the year.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the singer explained. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She added, “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”