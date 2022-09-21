Cancel OK

Everything to Know About Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s Social Media Feud: What Was Said, Who’s Taking Sides and More

Maren Morris Doubles Down on Fox 'Lunatic' Clapback, Launches Merch to Raise Funds for Advocacy Groups
Keeping Her Distance

Morris told the Los Angeles Times in September 2022 that she was planning to skip the Country Music Awards amid the pair’s ongoing feud — despite being nominated for album of the year. 

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the singer explained. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She added, “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

