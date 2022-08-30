Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Feuds

Everything to Know About Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s Social Media Feud: What Was Said, Who’s Taking Sides and More

By
Breaking Down Maren Morris Brittany Aldean Ongoing Social Media Feud Candace Owens
 Chris duMond/Shutterstock
7
4 / 7
podcast

Maren Takes On Candace Owens

The conservative political commentator responded to Morris on Twitter in an attempt to defend Brittany’s position on the issue. “It’s easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records,” Owens wrote

The Texas native fired back, “Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now. Also, why do y’all always go to ‘castration’ and ‘pedophiles’ to try and shut an argument down? It’s honestly concerning and worth looking into.”

Back to top