Other Stars Begin to Take Sides

“Bravo @MarenMorris 🌈,” Brandi Carlile, who is openly gay, wrote via Twitter on August 26 in support of her friend. “It’s when you selflessly bear another’s burden that you actually reflect gods love. Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior.” Jason Isbell, meanwhile, praised Morris for “doing the lord’s work tonight on Twitter dot com.”

Jonathan Van Ness also thanked the “Bones” songstress for standing up for LGBTQ+ youth. “Love to see ally’s ❤️ & to be clear intersex kids which make up at least 2% of all kids face genital mutilation to enforce cisgender norms everyday,” the Queer Eye star, who is nonbinary, wrote via Twitter.

Country singer RaeLynn and Eric Trump‘s wife, Lara Trump, meanwhile, both left heart-eye smiley face emojis in the comments on Brittany’s post.