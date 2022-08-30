Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean Stick Up For Their Wives

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” Hurd — who married Morris in March 2018 — wrote via Twitter on August 27. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have [Candace Owens] engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

He continued: “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Jason, for his part, reacted to Morris calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie” by writing that she was “MY Barbie,” in an Instagram comment.