Why Maren Spoke Out

The “Tall Guys” singer explained why she gets “heated” about LGBTQ+ issues while discussing her involvement with GLAAD in a September 29 interview. “My mom was really close to her uncle growing up, who sadly died in the early ’90s of AIDS. It was just always a conversation in our household that we’re all the same and there is no ‘us’ and ‘you.’ … I definitely feel like it hits closer to home for me now, having a son — and I have gay family members.”

Morris asserted that the Nashville community is “more supportive” toward the queer community than people might think, calling out the “loud subset of people” who maybe aren’t as welcoming. “The internet is such a vacuum. … When I zoom out and look at my community of friends and peers within Nashville, country music and other genres, the people I work with coming out in support of this cause and me … I definitely felt the love more than the hate. So that was encouraging,” she said.