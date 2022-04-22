His Father is a Well Known Actor

Powell Jr. likely got his passion for filmmaking from his actor father, Clifton Powell Sr., and the pair have worked together on multiple projects. “Surreal experience with my own writer son @cliffp3. It was Crazy taking direction from him, nearly brought me to tears!” the Next Friday star wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “He’s a killer with the dialogue! So proud of you son.” In another post shared in January 2021, he described his son as “a force to be reckoned with.”