December 2020

The following month, class action firm Edelson PC filed a lawsuit against the spouses, accusing them of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims. The firm claimed Tom and Erika’s split was “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money,” claiming in court docs that they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Their assets were subsequently frozen.