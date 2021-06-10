June 2021

The same day the episode during which she informed her costars of her split aired in June 2021, Tom appeared virtually in court for the first time in months, telling the judge that he disagrees with his brother, Robert Girardi, being named his conservator amid his health issues.

“Obviously, I disagree with the conservatorship altogether,” the former lawyer, who has been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia, said. “I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court. Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

The judge subsequently declared that Robert will take over decisions regarding Tom’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.