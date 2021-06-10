November 2020

That same day — November 3, 2020 — Us confirmed Erika filed for divorce.

“After much consideration I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily,” she said in a statement. “I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request that others give us that privacy as well.”