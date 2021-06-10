September 2020

Tom told a judge during a late September 2020 hearing that he had “maybe a couple thousand” dollars in a personal bank account, claiming his stock portfolio of millions was “all gone.”

“At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money,” Tom said, adding that he “taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years.”

While sources told Us that Erika wasn’t aware of Tom’s legal woes, the Los Angeles Times reported that she called to testify in Tom’s case before she filed for divorce but was out of town … seemingly in Lake Tahoe with her costars.