2021

In October 2021, Kent sparked split rumors after she removed all traces of Emmett from her Instagram profile. She also “liked” a meme with the caption, “All of us if Rand cheated on Lala,” which showed Lisa Rinna holding a gun in the direction of the director’s head. The Give Them Lala author also posted an Instagram Story that showed her friends carrying luggage and pushing baby Ocean’s stroller through a hotel, soundtracked to “Sorry” by Beyoncé.