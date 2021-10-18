Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2021

In May 2021, Kent opened up to Us about feeling like she’s in a rush to have another baby.

“Randall says, ‘You’re so young.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re not,’” the Utah native joked at the time. “It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy [my daughter], for as long as possible. … I definitely want to have another baby.”

Emmett, for his part, also admitted to Us that he wasn’t in any rush yet.

“She keeps talking about another baby,” the director exclusively told Us in July 2021. “So I’m like, ‘Slow down!’”

For the Florida native, getting to enjoy themselves in the moment was the most important thing.

“Now that the baby’s out and thriving, we have had some really good date nights and have found a way to have our [time] where everybody is out of the way,” he added. “We’re thriving.”