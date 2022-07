1991

Caitlyn and Kris wed in 1991, causing the former athlete to spend more time with the Kardashian family.

“After Dad met and married Kris, family became a business for him, and I stayed away [for] most of my teenage years,” Brandon wrote in his book. “I didn’t want to be part of their dynamic. I know now, though, that Dad was pretty unhappy in that house and felt like [she] wasn’t treated well.”