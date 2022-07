2013

Brandon and Brody started appearing on KUWTK more frequently. During a family trip to Greece in a July 2013 episode, Brody confronted Kris about “what’s important in life” as they partied on a lavish yacht.

“I don’t feel like you’ve ever given two s—ts about the way Brandon and I have grown up,” Brody said at the time.

Later that year, Kris and Caitlyn announced their split.