Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

2018

The Sex With Brody alum gave insight into where he stood with Kylie after he admitted he didn’t know she was pregnant with her first child until after she welcomed Stormi.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy. Now I found out and would love to see her,” he told TMZ. “Relationship’s always been there, but you know, they’re busy. It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

That same year, he revealed Kendall and Kylie didn’t respond to his invite to his wedding. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he said.