Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

2019

Brody gave an update on his relationship with his dad, who transitioned in 2015.

“Bruce was just never really around — every so often, maybe once every couple years. Wasn’t around for my graduation, wasn’t around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface,” he said on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019. “Eventually, we started to become closer but then all of a sudden, it’s like, I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn. … She’s totally different. It’s awesome, it’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

During another episode, he slammed Caitlyn for missing his wedding. “Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there,” he said. “But she had better things to do. Apparently.”