Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

2022

While they haven’t been publicly photographed together in years, an insider told Us that there wasn’t an active feud between Brody and Brandon and their half and step-siblings.

“There is no bad blood between the siblings at all. Brody and Brandon are supportive of the Jenners [and] Kardashians even if they’re not physically seen together all the time,” the source said. “Everyone has their own busy life. They live in the same town so they run into each other and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they would ever avoid each other if they’re in the same room. They’re not obviously as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but that happens in life – people grow apart.”