Jason ‘Jase’ Duggar

After Josh was sentenced to 151 months prison in May 2022, his younger brother Jason (a.k.a Jase) weighed in via Instagram. “In my opinion, judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed,” the contractor wrote. “My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made, his actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Saviors name!! Joshua’s poor decisions have greatly effected [sic] those around him, in particular his wife, seven children and our family as a whole.”

Jase added that he will always have love for his eldest sibling despite his actions. “I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings!” he explained. “My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!”