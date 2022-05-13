Jeremy Vuolo

Vuolo has stood by his wife Jinger’s side through all her ups and downs with Josh amid his controversial acts. He expressed concern in May 2021 after learning that Josh was arrested in relation to possessing child pornography.

“Nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that,” Vuolo told TODAY Parents at the time. “Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out.”

After Josh was found guilty of his crimes in December 2021, the “Hope We Hold” podcast cohost shared a social media statement about how he and Jinger feel in the aftermath.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” he wrote. “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”