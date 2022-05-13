Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

In June 2015, Jessa came forward with sister Jill as two of their brother Josh’s teen molestation victims. Josh was 14 when he inappropriately touched five young girls (four sisters and one babysitter).

“I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong. I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was okay. It’s not permissible,” Jessa told reporter Megyn Kelly in June 2015. “But I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist. That is so overboard and a lie, really.”

While the incident was traumatic, Jessa concluded, “We’re all in harmony as a family and we love each other like crazy.”

When it came to Josh’s 2021 child pornography case, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, put on a united front. The couple released a statement in December 2021, noting that they “prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known” no matter what that meant.

“We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils,” Seewald shared via Twitter on behalf of their family. “Our hearts break for Josh’s family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”