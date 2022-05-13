Jill Duggar

The Growing Up Duggar coauthor and husband Dillard distanced themselves from the greater Duggar family in 2017 after they exited Counting On. “We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” Jill said in a YouTube Q&A three years later. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Jill’s relationship with Josh is seemingly strained as well, having come out in 2015 as one of his molestation victims. “This is something that we chose to do. Nobody asked us to do this,” Jill told Megyn Kelly in June 2015, adding that she had “forgiven” her brother for his past behavior.

Six years later, Jill revealed that she agrees with the Arkansas court ruling in Josh’s child pornography case. “Nobody is above the law. It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor,” the mother of two wrote in a statement on her and Dillard’s blog in December 2021. “Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict. As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law.”

She also showed her sister-in-law Anna some love, noting that Josh’s actions “have rippled far beyond epicenter of the offense itself,” pointing out that Anna is “suffering” and so are their children. “Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future,” Jill wrote. “Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”