Jinger Duggar

The Hope We Hold coauthor has been open about how her older brother’s actions have tested their family over the years, dating back to 2015 when multiple women claimed he molested them years prior.

“Walking through that season, it was one of the hardest times of our lives,” Jinger exclusively Us in April 2021 of the 2015 incident. “It’s in those times where it’s not popular to be your friend, seeing how they responded really showed us the love of Christ through them and through their friendships.”

When Josh was arrested later that month for allegedly possessing child pornography, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were quick to condemn “any form of child abuse” in a statement. Eight months later, Jinger issued a statement in response to her brother’s guilty verdict, again siding with the victims.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” she wrote via social media in December 2021 on behalf of the couple. “We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. … For Josh, we fear for his soul.”