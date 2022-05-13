Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

The married duo attended Josh’s December 2021 trial, with Joy-Anna reportedly giving Anna a long hug during one of the recesses. Later that month, the pair, who had previously been somewhat quiet about the scandal, gave fans some insight into how the family had been affected by the drama.

“Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh. We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves,” the twosome wrote in a joint statement via social media following the conclusion of the hearing. “We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

The duo gave their sister-in-law a shout-out as well, concluding, “We are praying for Anna and her children.”