Exclusive Whitney Port: Inside a Day in My Life By Sophie Dweck April 25, 2021 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com 6 4 / 6 2 p.m. Port gets to work: “Onto my second cup of matcha for another jolt of energy!” she says. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News