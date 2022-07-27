Alexa PenaVega

The two Hallmark Channel alums regularly support each other via Instagram. After Bure responded to JoJo Siwa calling her the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met in a TikTok video, PenaVega commented, “👏👏👏 class act friend. ♥️”

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the Balancing It All author explained in a July 2022 Instagram Live. She revealed that she and the Dance Moms alum had a conversation and cleared the air.

“No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. … We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. … There’s no drama. That’s the tea,” she said.