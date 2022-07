Jodie Sweetin

After playing sisters on TV, Bure and Sweetin maintained a close friendship, reprising their respective roles as DJ and Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

“This girl ❤️. If I’m ever gonna travel with 1 person in a foreign country when neither of us speak the language, it’s gonna be this girl,” the Reshaping It All author captioned an August 2017 Instagram selfie of her and Sweetin in Japan.