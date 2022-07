Lori Loughlin

The Christmas Town actress stood by Loughlin after she was sentenced to time in prison for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said of her Full House costar during an April 2019 appearance on Today. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”