Hannah Brown

Following her stint on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Brown was named the season 15 Bachelorette. While she got engaged to Jed Wyatt during the finale, their relationship didn’t last after she learned the aspiring country singer wasn’t honest about his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. During the live After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019, Brown asked Tyler out on a date. While Us broke the news that they went out for a drink — and he spent the night at her Los Angeles apartment — in August 2019, their romance fizzled out.

Brown went on to win Dancing With the Stars season 28 and appear on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.