Kate Dooley

Dooley, a teacher in Florida, is Tyler’s closest female friend. She has joked via Instagram about him trying to date her in the past.

“Happy birthday to the boy who went for the end zone & wound up in the friend zone…” Dooley wrote on January 2019 alongside a series of the photos of the pair over the years. “Which is great news for you ladies go show my bestie @tylercameron3 some birthday love. but for real, thanks for bein you & the best hype man out there. T-4 years til we’re 30😉”