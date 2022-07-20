Lisa Vanderpump

While they didn’t leave on bad terms with the former boss, they haven’t exactly stayed in touch.

“She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kinda sad,” Cartwright said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in May 2022. “But I still love her to pieces.”

She added that her spouse “doesn’t really say anything about it, but I’m sure if you asked him, he probably would be [upset] a little bit,” explaining, “I know she was really close to him during all the filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have, like, continued a little bit, but we’ll see.”

Vanderpump responded to Cartwright’s comments during an exclusive interview with Us in July 2022, noting that she sent a “hand-embroidered” baby gift with Cruz’s name on it when he was born.

“I’m always there. It was never me reaching out to them really. Apart from when they had the baby, it was never me reaching out. I’m always there for them. If they need me, I’m always there,” she said. “[But] I have hundreds of people that work for me, sometimes thousands, and I can’t say I have a close relationship with everybody that works for me. How could I? But through this journey, in this show, of course I have. That’s why when they had the baby, even though they were no longer working for me, I reached out with all personalized gifts and everything, because I love them. I do. … I’m sad that it was a sign of the times that a lot of people were let go. I mean, that’s what happens. It doesn’t go on forever.”