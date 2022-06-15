Lisa Vanderpump

While they didn’t leave on bad terms with the former boss, they haven’t exactly stayed in touch.

“She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kinda sad,” Cartwright said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in May 2022. “But I still love her to pieces.”

She added that her spouse “doesn’t really say anything about it, but I’m sure if you asked him, he probably would be [upset] a little bit,” explaining, “I know she was really close to him during all the filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have, like, continued a little bit, but we’ll see.”