Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

While Cartwright has said she wants to give the couple “time” and make amends, Schroeder and Clark didn’t mince words when discussing how upset they were with how Cartwright and Taylor handled skipping the wedding.

“We knew that this person was texting Beau’s friend this. … Whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming.’ … Then it kept happening,” Schroeder said in May 2022. “This person would text Beau’s friends again. … And two weeks before the wedding, right before I left for the book tour, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. That’s done. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged. … They knew that we were planning this wedding for this month for a year. So they had ample opportunity to say, ‘Don’t waste an invitation on us because we’re not going to come.’”

She added: “It’s not about the fact that you guys didn’t come. It’s the way you handled it. You obviously don’t care that much about us or have that much love and respect for us to communicate and handle it in a respectful way and I’m not here for it.”