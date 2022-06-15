Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

“We’re fine. I mean we don’t hang out the way we used to,” Sandoval said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022.

The TomTom co-owner’s longtime love, meanwhile, told Us in June 2021 that she hadn’t met Cruz. Madix also slammed Taylor that October. “He would say whatever he wants about anybody, then you would spend three and four days talking about it. It just sucks all the life out of everything else,” she said on the “We Should Talk” series.

While Cartwright, Sandoval and Madix keep up with each other on Instagram, Taylor does not follow the couple and vice versa.