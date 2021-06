Francia Raisa

The Grown-ish actress isn’t just Gomez’s friend. She’s also her kidney donor. “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you,” Gomez wrote to Raisa via social media on World Kidney Day 2021.

The two were rumored to have a falling out, but the public post makes it clear that they’re not holding any grudges. The duo even has matching tattoos marking the date of the 2017 transplant.